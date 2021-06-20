PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Championship Day 3 overall standings, top 5 players, highlights, and more

Day 3 of the PMPL Season 1 Americas Championship concluded today. At the end of the day, the Knights were able to reclaim their top position. They grabbed a whopping 51 kills in six matches to finish on a total of 115 kills and 255 points.

Ghost Gaming had an average day, as they finished in second place with 94 kills and 200 points. INTZ retained their third position with 54 kills and 160 points.

Fan-favorites Alpha 7 Esports and Team Queso secured fourth and fifth place with 157 and 147 points.

Passion Fruit took two chicken dinners in the day and jumped four places in the rankings to the seventh spot.

Top 5 players from PMPL Americas championship day 3

Knights Koops bagged the MVP title for the day with a whopping average kill of five and an average survival time of 22 minutes and 28 seconds.

PMPL Season 1 Americas Championship Day 3 overall standings

The third day of the tournament started with Knights winning the first match on Erangel with 11 kills followed by Team Queso with seven frags. Ghost Gaming took nine kills in the match.

The second game on Sanhok saw a victory for Passion Fruit Esports who played passively to grab only three frags. However, Team Queso topped the points table with 12 kills. Knights took seven frags in the match.

Irmaos Metralha emerged victorious in the third match on Miramar with 10 eliminations. Knights secured second place with 10 kills.

The fourth game, which took place in Erangel, was again won by Passion Fruit Esports, who registered eight frags. However, INTZ played aggressively to grab 13 frags in the match.

Alpha 7 Esports emerged victorious in the fifth match with 13 kills. They were followed by Irmaos Metralha and Estorm Gaming with five and six kills.

The sixth and final game was once again clinched by Knights with a whopping 14 frags, followed by Estorm Gaming and Furious Gaming with three and four kills respectively.

Having only six matches left in the championship, it will be exciting to see whether Knights maintain their huge lead or if the bottom-ranked team is able to topple them.

Edited by Srijan Sen