PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Championship Season 2 Day 3 overall standings 

PMPL Americas Championship Season 2 Day 3 is now over. Today was the day of the North American champs, Xset, which made a four-place jump to third place. The team accumulated 82 points in the day to finish on 179 points.

Alpha7 Esports still holds the pole position with 241 points. It had a middling day and could only accumulate 42 points. Additionally, Rise Esports held on to second-place spot with 195 points. Defending champion, Knights, also played well and finished in fifth place.

Black Dragons' Romulozin333 was the day's MVP with 2312 damage and 13 frags.

PMPL Americas Championship S2 Day 3 match standings

Top 8 teams standings after PMPL Americas Championship S2 day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match of the day was won by Nova Esports NA with nine frags. 19 Esports was eliminated in fourth place but the 12 kill points pushed it to second rank.

Nova Esports NA finished in 9th place after PMPL Americas day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The second match of Sanhok was won by Rise Esports with eight eliminations. The match however was dominated by Xset that took a whopping 18 teams. The team was third-partied by Knights from outside the zone, causing it to lose the match.

Aton Esports claimed the third match of Miramar with nine frags, getting followed by Knights and Nova Esports with five frags each.

Xset once again showed a great game and came out on top in the fourth match of Erangel. The team played a balanced game to gather nine kill points. Nova was eliminated early but managed to collect nine kill points.

19 Esports won the fifth match of Sanhok with nine frags. Team Queso played passively to claim the second rank with no kills. Although Knights was defeated early, it did manage to secure seven frags.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Knights with 12 kills. Honored Souls and Xset played cautiously to grab second and third place, with two and four frags, respectively.

With only six matches left, the top teams will try to dethrone Alpha7 from its position. Bottom teams, on the other hand, will strive to make it to the top seven teams in order to compete in the PMGC 2021.

