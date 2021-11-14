PUBG Mobile: PMPL European Championship Day 3 overall standings 

The third and penultimate day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): European Championship concluded today. After an exciting bout of six matches, Natus Vincere, NAVI, maintained their earlier established lead. Although the team had an average outing today, having only been able to secure 19 points in six matches, they still held on to their top spot with 201 points and 100 kills.

The Unicorns of Love from Western Europe followed them, with 188 points and 81 kills. S2G Esports, the Turkish squad, had a dream day as they were able to secure two high frag chicken dinners which enabled them to capture third place with 177 points and 98 kills.

PMPL European Championship Day 3 rankings

Natus Vincere leads overall leaderboard after PMPL European Championship Day 3

Eastern Stars won the first game of the PMPL Championship Day 3. The team started cautiously and steadily rotated into the final zone, securing the chicken dinner with 10 frags.

ARCED secured the second spot in the game with four kills, while SuperMassive Blaze crawled to the third spot, adding a single frag to their tally.

Overall standings after PMPL European Championship Day 3

The second match of the day played on Miramar was claimed by World of Wonders. The team added nine frags to their tally in the process and thus were able to gain a slight push in the overall standings.

MadBulls captured the second spot with two frags, while Exquisite Decode UK managed to secure third place with nine kills. They found some reprieve after a string of low placements in the preceding 12 matches.

PUBGMOBILE_EU @PUBGM_Europe



They just can't seem to get their fill of Chicken Dinner this event 🐔



#PMPL Another win on the board for @s2gespor They just can't seem to get their fill of Chicken Dinner this event 🐔 #PMPL European #PUBGMOBILE Another win on the board for @s2gespor 🔥They just can't seem to get their fill of Chicken Dinner this event 🐔#PMPL #PMPLEuropean #PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/RpWrVDzk6z

The third and fourth games of the day saw the domination of S2G Esports. The team went all out, securing victory in both the matches with a whopping 18 and 19 frags to their names. The team secured 67 points in just two matches and jumped straight to the second spot post Match 5.

PMPL EU Championship Day 3 match results (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The fifth and sixth matches of the day were secured by Unicorns of Love and Futbolist. UOL secured a chicken dinner in Match 5 and put up a decent performance in Match 6. They were able to take back their second spot from S2G Esports. Futbolist, on the other hand, got a chicken dinner with 12 frags in the final game. They climbed to the sixth spot on the overall leaderboards.

PUBGMOBILE_EU @PUBGM_Europe



😉 Who do you think has all the odds in their favour to become the tournament's MVP?



#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL ⚡️ Outstanding contestants on today's battlegrounds! Meet these remarkable players of the third matchday: Calse, Timber, Dokunma and Zakonvvore !😉 Who do you think has all the odds in their favour to become the tournament's MVP? ⚡️ Outstanding contestants on today's battlegrounds! Meet these remarkable players of the third matchday: Calse, Timber, Dokunma and Zakonvvore !😉 Who do you think has all the odds in their favour to become the tournament's MVP?#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL https://t.co/masBmZ9Kqk

With just one day and six matches to go, teams will be looking to place themselves in the Top 7 spots for qualification to PMGC 2021. With NAVI and Unicorns of Love having already qualified for the Global event through PMGC points, the teams below them will have a great chance to secure their position.

