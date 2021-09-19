PUBG Mobile PMPL Indonesia Season 4 Finals Day 2: Overall standings

Genesis Dogma GIDS maintained their top spot after day 2 of the PMPL Season 4 Grand Finals came to an end. The team stood on an astonishing 149 points and 85 kills.

Second place was clinched by NFT Esports who played exceptionally well and secured three chicken dinners. The team accrued 115 points and 53 kills.

Not too far behind, Skylightz Gaming Reverse Blue finished third with a total of 104 points and 33 kills.

PMPL S4 Indonesia Grand Finals day 2

GD leads points table after PMPL Indonesia S4 Grand Finals day 2

The first two matches were played on Erangel and Miramar. NFT Esports started with a bang and dominated the lobby in both these matches, earning two back-to-back chicken dinners with 16 and 11 kills respectively.

After having an average first day, the team made a significant leap on the points table.

RRQ already qualified for PMPL SEA Championship Fall

The third match of the day was won by Genesis Dogma GIDS. The team went berserk in their efforts, fragging out and securing a whopping 20 chicken dinners. This performance cemented their place at the top.

Bigetron RA, who struggled in the initial two matches, also showed some form as they finished second with 9 eliminations. Meanwhile, Skylightz Gaming Reverse Blue managed a third-place finish with 9 kills to their name.

The fourth match saw Bigetron RA build on their momentum and secure a chicken dinner with 11 kills. The win gave the team a much-needed boost in the points table. Skylightz Gaming Reverse Blue delivered another great performance and secured second place with 2 frags. Not too far behind, Livescape managed to hold on to third spot with a single frag.

NFT Esports came back on track as they clinched the fifth match. They delivered another impressive performance with 8 frags. Having won their third chicken dinner of the day, the team jumped to second spot in the overall ranking.

Zone Esports finished second in this match, while SG Gaming Reverse Blue maintained their consistency to clinch third place with 6 frags.

Top 3 eliminators after PMPL Indonesia finals day 2

With just one matchday to go, Genesis Dogma GIDS looks all set to win the title. However, the top teams will still give them tough competition. BTR RA, who has been struggling throughout the event, would like to finish as strongly as possible.

