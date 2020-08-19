PUBG Mobile: PMPL S2 MY/SG Day 1 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia and Singapore Season 2 commenced today, i.e., 19th August, with Groups A and B battling each other. The group stages are scheduled until 13th September.

The finals of the PMPL S2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September, where the top 16 teams will battle to win the large prize pool and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals. The PMPL S2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Day 1 of the PMPL S2 MY/SG started with Powerpuff Girls winning the first match of Vikendi with five kills. The second and third matches of Miramar and Ernagel were clinched by fan-favorites Team Secret, with seven and 12 frags, respectively. The final match of Sanhok was won by Yoodo Gank with 11 kills.

After Day 1, Yoodo Gank is leading with 71 points, including 31 kills after four matches. Team Secret is in second position with 25 kills and 60 points. TRX Elementus is third with 22 kills and 54 points. Powerpuff Girls finished Day 1 in eighth place with 23 points.

Final standings of PMPL S2 MY/SG after Day 1

1. Yoodo Gank - 71 points

2. Team Secret - 60 points

3. TRX Elementus - 54 points

4. Team Bosskurr - 47 points

5. Axis NRL MPX - 41 points

6. 8GMT - 31 points

7. Westar Xpert - 29 points

8. Powerpuff Girls - 23 points

9. Marlino - 22 points

10. Evos Vip - 22 points

11. Dingoz MZ - 18 points

12. Team No Recoil - 16 points

13. Team SMG - 15 points

14. Resurgence - 10 points

15. N.E.D Brotherhood - 9 points

16. Steel Hearts Esports - 2 points

PMPL S2 MY/SG Day 2 schedule

Group B vs Group C

Match 1: Sanhok

Match 2: Erangel

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Vikendi

New points system for PMPL S2 MY/SG

The developers of PUBG Mobile have announced a tweak to the point system. The changes are applicable starting with the ongoing PMPL Season 2.

The match-winning team will now be awarded with 15 points instead of 20, like in the older system. The runners-up will now be awarded 12 points instead of 14, a reduction of two points. There are no changes in the points awarded for the 3rd and 4th ranked teams.