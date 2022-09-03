PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA 2022 Play-Ins teams, schedule, map order, and more

With the completion of the country finals in all four SEA regions, teams and fans have now shifted their focus towards the upcoming PMPL: SEA Championship Play-Ins Fall 2022.

The contest will serve as qualification grounds for the PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022 as the top three teams from the overall standings will advance to the SEA.

The SEA Play-Ins will take place across two days starting on September 3. A total of six matches will be played each day.

Teams competing in PMPL: SEA Championship Play-Ins Fall 2022

A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament from different regions of Southeast Asia. The top four sides from the Asia Pacific Cup Fall 2022 plus those ranked fifth to seventh from each of the Pro Leagues held in MY/SG/PH, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam fall will battle it out.

Teams from Pro League Thailand Fall

1) HAIL Esports

2) Vampire Esports

3) TEM Entertainment

Teams from Pro League Indonesia Fall

4) GPX

5) Bigetron RA

6) Dewa United

Teams from Pro League Vietnam Fall

7) Phoenix Esports

8) Eighteen Plus

9) The Matrix

Teams from Pro League MY/SG/PH Fall

10) Don't Break Dreams

11) TABAH NSEA

12) Team HAQ

Teams from Asia Pacific Cup Fall 2022

13) Kill Enemy (Cambodia)

14) ONE Team Esports (Taiwan)

15) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)

16) Angkor PUBGM (Cambodia)

Allocations from PMPL: SEA Championship Play-Ins Fall 2022

The top three teams from the Play-Ins will qualify for the PMPL: SEA Championship, where they'll go up against the best sides from other SEA countries.

Top sides from the PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022 will eventually qualify for PMGC 2022.

Teams to watch out for

Among the top sides to watch out for will be Thai giants Vampire Esports. Having recently won the PMWI: 2022, the team will look to emulate their great performance in the Play-Ins as well.

Veteran Indonesian squad Bigetron RA will also look to qualify for the SEA Championship. The team has been going through a revamp this season with new players coming in.

Taiwanese squad ONE Team Esports will also be one to look out for. Having won the APAC Cup Fall 2022, the side are brimming with confidence. With experienced players like HuoXuan and Qmao in the squad, ONE Team Esports will be a force to be reckoned with.

Map order for SEA Championship Play-Ins Fall 2022

Sanhok

Miramar

Miramar

Erangel

Erangel

Erangel

Where to watch SEA Play-Ins 2022?

The SEA Play-Ins will be livestreamed on the official Facebook and YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in multiple languages.

