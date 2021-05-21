PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Championship season 3 day 1 overall standings 

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South East Asia Championship Season 3 kicked off today. A total of 16 top teams from the SEA region battled it out for the ultimate trophy and 150k USD prize pool.

Day 1 Map schedule

Aura Esports from Indonesia lead the points table at the end of Day-1, with a total of 35 kills and 83 points to their name. Following them closely were Evos Reborn with 37 kills and 78 points. Orange Esports from Cambodia grabbed the third position with 30 kills and 68 points to round off the top 3.

Fan-favorite Bigetron RA is sitting in fifth place with 53 points, while another fan-favorite in Faze Clan had a horrendous day, currently finding themselves in the last position.

The finals started today, on the 21st of May, and will go on until the 23rd of May.

PMPL: SEA S3 day 1 overall standings

Aura Esports claimed the first match of the day, which was played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, with eight kills, with NoMercy alone picking up four kills. HVNB finished behind them in second place with ten kills. They were followed by Evos Reborn in third place with eight kills.

The second match, played on the desert map of Miramar, was claimed by Cambodian team Orange Esports with seven kills, while Evos finished behind them in second place with four kills. Faze was eliminated early, but managed to grab seven frags.

The third match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by The Infinity, thanks to 13 kills where their fragger, Mela, who took six frags. BTR finished behind them with 11 kills in the match

Infinity IQ from Vietnam won the fourth match, played again on Sanhok, with 10 kills. Valdus played rather passively to secure second place, albeit with just two frags.

Join me Yellow won the fifth match with four frags. HVNB secured 11 frags, while Aura Esports grabbed 13 kills in the match.

The sixth and final game of the day was again notched up by Aura Esports with six kills, while Evos Reborn finished behind them in second place with nine kills. Livescape was eliminated early, but they managed to get seven frags in the match.

