PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Championship season 3 day 2 overall standings 

The second day of battles in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South East Asia Championship Season 3 concluded today. The championship is the ultimate tournament in the SEA region, where the top 16 teams are battling it out for the title and 150k USD prize pool.

Aura Esports still leads the points table at the end of the second day, with a total of 59 kills and 133 points to their name. The Infinity rose six positions to finish behind them in second place with 63 kills and 121 points. Orange Esports maintained their third position with 47 kills and 113 points to round off the top 3.

Fan-favorite Bigetron RA slipped to seventh place with 100 points, while Faze Clan is still trailing in last place with 51 points.

PMPL: SEA S3 day 2 overall standings

PMPL SEA season 3 overall standings after day 2

Vietnamese team Infinity IQ claimed the first match of the day, which was played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, with six kills. Demigods finished behind them in second place with six kills. Geek Fam was eliminated early, but they managed to grab 13 kills.

PMPL SEA overall standings after day 2

The second match, played on Miramar, was claimed by Eagle Esports with seven kills. However, Join Me Yellow topped the points table with 14 kills in which Kimly took six frags. Livescape also grabbed 14 kills in the match.

The third match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Orange Esports with nine kills. Valdus finished behind them with nine kills in the match. RSG was eliminated early but managed to grab nine kills.

Aura Esports won the fourth match, played again on Sanhok, with nine kills. However, Bigetron RA played aggressively to top the points table with 15 kills.

RSG won the fifth match with eight frags. Evos Reborn secured second place with nine frags, while Dingoz MPX grabbed nine kills in the match.

The sixth and final game of the day was again notched up by The Infinity with 14 kills, while Livescape finished behind them in second place with 10 kills. RSG was again eliminated early on, but they managed to grab nine frags in the match.

Top 3 Fraggers after PMPL SEA day 2

With only one day left in the finals, it will be interesting to see whether Aura can maintain its pole position or will they be displaced by any bottom-ranked team.