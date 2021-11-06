PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Finals day 2 overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The second day of the Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL): SEA Championship came to an end today. Post the completion of 10 matches in the championship finals, Team Secret from Malaysia leads the overall points table with 143 points and 69 kills. The team, who was in second place at the end of Day 1, put forth a series of consistent showings in multiple matches to draw a comfortable lead heading into the final day. Following them in second place is their Malaysian counterpart GeekFam who had an excellent today and dominated the proceedings, ending with 112 points and 46 kills.

Indonesian team Bigetron RA who was leading the points table at the end of Day 1, had an average showing today as they only managed to secure 34 points and dropped down to the third spot with 109 points and 53 kills.

PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Finals day 2

Team Secret leads overall standings after PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Day 2 started as usual with the first match on Erangel. Team Secret performed amazingly well in this game and secured the chicken dinner with 13 kills. The Thai squad of MS Chonburi played admirably in the game, securing the second spot with five frags. The third place in the match was captured by Geek Fam, who accounted for four eliminations.

The second and third matches of the day saw the slow climb of GeekFam. Although the chicken dinner in these matches was claimed by Axis RedOne from Malaysia and Team Secret, with the latter securing their top spot, Geek Fam finished second in both these matches with 3 and 11 kills, respectively, gaining 38 points from these two games.

Overall standings after PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The fourth and fifth matches of the day were won by 4 Rivals and GeekFam, respectively. With these victories, the day was swept entirely by Malaysian teams, with different squads from the country securing the chicken in all the matches. 4 Rivals won the fourth match with 12 frags. At the same time, GeekFam dominated the fifth game securing 15 kills and jumping to the second spot in the overall standings.

Top 4 eliminators after PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top fraggers list was topped by DamRude, the star player from GeekFam. In 10 matches, the player has secured a total of 22 eliminations with overall damage of 3225 HP.

Top 5 Kill leaders at the end of PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Finals

Day 2

1) DamRude (Geek Fam): 22 Kills

2) KiD (Team Secret): 19 Kills

3) iShotz (Team Secret): 18 Kills

4) Fredo (Team Secret): 18 Kills

ALSO READ Article Continues below

5) Luxxy (Bigetron RA): 17 Kills

Edited by Yasho Amonkar