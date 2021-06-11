PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals day 1 overall standings, highlights and more 

Day 1 of the finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia (PMPL) Season 1 2021 came to an end today after an exciting day of action.

At the end of the day, Rico Infinity Team emerged at the top of the points table with 91 points and 44 kills. Following them in second place was NASR Esports with 75 points and 31 kills. Third place at the end of the day went to Hotline Esports, with 59 points and 28 kills.

Fan-favorite team Galaxy Racer finished their day in the 5th spot with 55 points and 26 kills.

Earlier, the top 16 teams from the PMPL League stage had qualified for the finals of the event.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals day 1:-

The first match of the day and the finals, played on Erangel, was won by Yalla Esports with eight kills. Bandar from Yalla pulled off a great 1vs3 against GXR in the final circle to claim the chicken dinner. GXR secured second place in this match with 11 frags, followed by Hotline Esports in third place with 10 eliminations.

The second match, played on the desert map of Miramar, was claimed by Rico Infinity Team with a whopping 17 frags. Gunz Esports secured second place with 12 frags, while GXR was eliminated while sixth with just three eliminations to their name.

Raad emerged victorious in the third match, played on Sanhok, with six frags, followed by Rico Infinity Team with nine kills. GXR was eliminated early, but they managed to grab four kill points. Gunz Esport finished in third place with five kills.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day, played on maps Erangel and Miramar, were won by RealTiger9 and NASR Esports with nine and 12 kills to their respective names. Galaxy Racer gained a total of nine points over these two matches.

The sixth and final match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by FATE Esports with 8 kills. Following them in second place was NASR Esports with two kills. The third place in this match was claimed by Hotline Esports with eight kills as well. GXR secured 12 points in this match, finishing in 5th place.

