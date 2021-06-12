PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals day 2 overall standings, highlights and more 

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia finals came to an end today after exciting action in a total of 6 matches. At the end of the day, Rico Infinity Team emerged as the table toppers with 153 points and 73 kills. NASR Esports secured the the second place at the end of the day with 128 points and 48 kills. GUNZ Esports held the third place at the end of the day with 115 points and 59 kills.

Fan favorite team Galaxy Racer finished their day at the 8th position with 99 points and 53 kills.

PMPL Arabia Finals day 2:

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals overall standings after day 2

The day started with the first match being played on map Erangel. The chicken dinner for this match was claimed by Scytes Esports with 11 kills. NASR Esports finished second in this match with four kills while FATE Esports finished third with four kills.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals overall standings after day 2

The second and third matches of the day were played on Miramar and Sanhok respectively. The victory in these matches was secured by Sudor Esports and Rico Infinity Team with 18 and 10 kills to their names.

The fourth match of the day was played on Erangel and was comprehensively won by Gunz Esport who secured a whooping 22 frags in the match, dominating the lobby. Hotline Esports finished second in this match with three kills while Fate Esports secured 13 kills and finished third.

The fifth match of the day was played on Miramar and was won by Sudor Esports with 12 kills. NASR and RAAD eSports finished second and third in this match with 5 kills each.

من جديد فريـق يحصل على ثاني فوز له في نـهائيات PMPL Arabia! نُقدم لكم الفائـز في المباراة الخامسة لـهذا اليـوم هو فريق SUDOR ESPORTS! 🍗🔥🍗#PUBGMOBILE #PMPL #ببجي_موبايل

📺 https://t.co/ShjJJzHgYV

📺 https://t.co/lyepkm2u38

📺 https://t.co/mdyMZjxL4B pic.twitter.com/Udj4UVGi8W — PUBG MOBILE Arabic (@PUBGMOBILE_ARB) June 11, 2021

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Rico Infinity Team with 12 kills. RAAD eSports finished second in this match with 11 kills, while Falcons Esports finished third with five kills.

With one day and 6 matches left, teams will look to put forth their best performance and try to finish as high as they can in the points table.

Edited by Gautham Balaji