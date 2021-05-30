PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia super weekend 2 day 3 overall standings

The third and final day of the second super weekend of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia Season 1 League Stage has ended. After a fierce battle between the Top 16 teams, Zombies Esports are top of the overall leaderboards with 207 kills and 359 points. Following them in second place is Gunz Esports with 150 kills and 343 points. Sitting in third place is Sudor Esports with 114 kills and 269 points.

The second week was dominated by Zombies Esports, who secured 193 points and 112 kills. Gunz Esports also had a great week and secured second spot in the Week 2 leaderboards with 179 points and 75 kills. SDR Esports finished third on the second week's leaderboards with 153 points and 64 kills.

Fan-favorite team Galaxy Racer had a great week too. The team ended up securing 141 points in 15 matches with 80 kills to their name. In the overall leaderboards, the team is currently in 14th place.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 2 day 3

The final day of the second super weekend started with the first match on Erangel. The chicken dinner was claimed by Real Tiger9 with nine kills to their tally. This game witnessed an interesting water circle with the whole zone submerged in water. Scytes Esports secured the second spot in this match with 3 kills followed by RTG Esports at third place with six kills.

The second and third matches of the day played on Miramar and Sanhok were won by Rico Infinity team and Sudor Esports with 12 and seven kills to their respective names.

The fourth match of the day was won by NASR Esports who added 11 kills to their tally. Following them in second place was Yalla Esports who bagged a total of five kills in this match. The third place in this match was secured by Alpha Legends who claimed a total of seven frags.

The fifth and final match was played on Erangel. The match was won by Gunz Esports who dominated the lobby, securing 15 kills. Rico Infinity team finished second in this match with 11 kills to their name while Zombies Esports bagged third place with five kills,

With just one week remaining in the PMPL League Stage, all the teams will be trying their level best to qualify for the finals by staying in the Top 16 spots.

