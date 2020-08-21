PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 2 Day 1 overall standings

The PMPL Season 2 Thailand has entered the second week of its journey, with Day 1 of Week 2 concluding today. The first day was full of comebacks for many teams that couldn't match the audience's expectations in the first week.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall standings after Week 2 Day 1

PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall leaderboard

MiTH Esports, who struggled throughout the first week and ended up in 19th place after ten games, finally made a comeback. The team managed to grab two chicken dinners in a row by winning the first two matches played in Erangel and Miramar. With consistent placements, they've climbed up to fourth position overall in the PMPL Season 2 Thailand, with 58 kills and 126 points in total.

The third match played on Sanhok was won by Tokio Striker. The team, which finished 14th in the first week, also made a great comeback with a chicken dinner. After 15 matches, Tokio is now in tenth place, with 56 kill points and 112 points.

The fourth match, played in Vikendi, was ruled by Pyramid Esports. The team had finished Week 1 in eighth overall without any chicken dinner. But today, Pyramid climbed up to fifth overall with its first win in 15 matches, thanks to 61 kills and 124 points.

The most impressive comeback saw the 12th-placed team from last week making its entry into the top three of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand standings in just five matches. King of Gamers Club (KOG) made a massive jump in the leaderboard by winning the fifth and the final game of the day, in Erangel.

KOG is now placed third with 64 kills and 135 points in total. Despite its poor performance in the first week, this team has proved again that its legacy isn't accidental. The side still has the potential to fight back against the best at any moment in the PMPL Season 2 Thailand.

Fan favourites RRQ Athena and PW888 fought well to defend their top two positions. PW888, with three chicken dinners, is still leading the board with 74 kills and 173 points. RRQ also showed great play to hold on to second spot with 56 kills and 154 points in total.