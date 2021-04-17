PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 Indonesia concluded with underdog team Genesis Dogma GD leading the points table, and that too without picking up a single Chicken Dinner.

The three-day PMPL finals will conclude on 18th April, while the event itself boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000.

At the end of Day 1, Genesis Dogma GD is leading the points table with 39 kills and 85 points, followed by fan-favorites Bigetron RA with 36 kills and 77 points. Geek Fam grabbed the third spot, while another fan-favorite, Aura Esports, had an ordinary day and finished in the 12th spot.

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 Finals Day 1 standings:-

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on Sanhok. This match was claimed by Geek Fam with 11 kills. Following them in second place was Bigetron RA with nine kills. Geek Mort was the MVP of the first match with three kills.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

Onic Esports emerged victorious in the second match, played on Erangel, with 14 kills. Eagle 365 secured second place with four kills.

Skylightz Gaming clinched the third match, played on Miramar, with 13 kills, followed by GD with eight kills. Pinky top-fragged and secured seven kills for Skylightz.

Bonafide claimed the fourth match, played on Sanhok, with eight kills, as BFDucup bagged the MVP title with four kills. RRQ Ryu came in second place with five kills.

Advertisement

The fifth match on Miramar was won by Boom Esports with nine kills. Bigetron RA secured second place with nine kills. Boom Hijrah was the MVP with six kills.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Bigetron RA with 12 kills, while Genesis Dogma secured second place with 13 frags. PUBG Mobile star Zuxxy was the MVP with five kills.

Top 3 Fraggers from PMPL Finals Day 1

Top Fraggers of the day:-

1. GD Gidstar- 14 kills

2. BTR Zuxxy- 13 kills

3. BTR Luxxy- 13 kills.