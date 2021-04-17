PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Grand Finals day 2 overall standings

The second day of the third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 Indonesia concluded today.

At the end of day 2, Genesis Dogma GD leads the points table with 63 kills and 139 points, followed by Geek Fam with 60 kills and 131 points.

Fan-favorite Bigetron RA slipped to third spot with 129 points, while another fan-favorite, Evos Reborn, finished in 16th spot.

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 Finals Day 2 standings

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Grand Finals Overall standings after day 2

The day started with the first match being played on Sanhok. This match was claimed by Victim Sovers with 10 kills. Following it in second place was Bigetron RA with 11 kills. Victim Miseryy was the MVP of the first match with three kills.

Geek Fam emerged victorious in the second match, played on Erangel, with nine kills. RRQ Ryu secured second place with eight kills.

Voin Victory88 clinched the third match, played on Miramar, with 12 kills, followed by Aura Esports with eight kills. Voin Asaav won the MVP award with two frags.

Victim Sovers claimed the fourth match, played on Sanhok, with 12 kills, as Miseryy bagged the MVP title with seven kills. Dewa United came in second place with six kills.

The fifth match on Miramar was won by Genesis Dogma with six kills. However, Aura Esports topped the points table with 11 kills, with Jeixy taking five frags.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Aerowolf Limax with eight kills, where superunaa alone took six frags, while Geek Fam secured second place with nine frags.

Top Fraggers of the finals:

Top 3 Fraggers after PMPL Finals Day 2

1. BTR Zuxxy - 23 kills

2. Victim Miseryy - 19 kills

3. GD Gidstar - 19 kills

With only six matches left, it will be exciting to see whether fan- favorites Bigetron can bridge the gap or if the underdog, Genesis, will take away with the title.