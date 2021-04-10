PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia super weekend 3 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the final super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 Indonesia concluded today with fan-favorite Bigetron RA maintaining its lead in the points table.

The top 16 teams of the week battled it out over six matches on the first day of the last super weekend.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Super Weekend 3 Day 1: Overall standings

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia super weekend overall standings after week 3 day 1

The fourth day of the third week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with Eagle 365 winning the first match on Sanhok with 11 kills, followed by Skylightz Gaming with six frags. Evos Reborn was eliminated early but still managed to grab seven kills.

Aura Esports claimed the second match played on Erangel with 10 frags, followed by Victim Sovers and Eagle 365 with six and four kills.

Evos Reborn claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Sanhok with 10 kills, where KF took three kills to grab the MVP title. Bigetron RA came second with eight kills on the board.

Evos Reborn won the fourth match at Miramar with a whopping 16 kills, followed by Eagle 365 with eight kills. Aura Esports claimed six kills in the match.

The fifth match, played on Erangel, was won by Victim Sovers with 13 kills. It was followed by Skylightz Gaming and Morph with 10 and eight kills.

The sixth and final match, played on Miramar, was won by Victim Sovers with 10 kills. It was followed by RRQ Ryu and Genesis Dogma with six and eight frags.

Team summary after day 2

At the end of super weekend 3 Day 1, Bigetron RA leads the points table with 338 points, followed by Evos Reborn with 302 points. Boom Esports is sitting in third place with 249 points, while Aura Esports is in 5th place with 232 points.

PMPL Super weekend Week 3 Day 2 Schedule

Match 1: Sanhok - 17:00 ( 3:30 PM IST )

Match 2: Erangel - 18:00

Match 3: Miramar - 19:00

Match 4: Sanhok - 20:00

Match 5: Miramar - 21:00

Match 6: Erangel - 22:00