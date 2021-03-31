PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 2 day 1 overall standings

The second week of the third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia started today. The league stages will go on for three weeks, until 11 April, while the finals will be held over three days, i.e., 16 April to 18 April.

At the end of Day 1 of the second week, Boom Esports leads the overall points table with 17 kills and 54 points. Genesis Dogma sits in second place with 18 kill points and 49 points, while Bonafide is in third place with 25 kill points and 45 points.

Fan favorites Evos Reborn and Bigetron RA are in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

PMPL S3 Indonesia Week 2 Day 1 standing:-

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 2 day 1 overall standings

The first match, played in Erangel, was won by Evos Reborn with 11 eliminations. Aura Esports followed in second place with 10 frags, while Boom Esports finished in third place with three kills. Redfacen bagged the MVP award with three frags.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 2 day 1 overall standings

Bonafide claimed the second match again played in Erangel with 14 eliminations, followed by Eagle 365 Esports and RRQ Ryu, with 10 and seven frags, respectively.

Bigetron RA clinched the third match played in Miramar, with eight eliminations, followed by Boom Esports and Victim Sovers, with seven kills each. BTR Captain Zuxxy claimed the MVP title as he eliminated six enemies.

The fourth match, on Sanhok, saw Genesis Dogma coming on top with 9 frags. Boom Esports and Evos Reborn secured second and third places with seven and 10 frags respectively.

Aerowolf Limax notched the fifth and final match of the day with 11 frags, followed by Skylight Gaming with eight kills. Voin Victory 88 was eliminated early but still managed to get nine frags.

Top 3 fragger after week 2 day 1:-

Top 3 Fraggers after PMPL week 2 day 1

1. E365 Audryy- 30 kills

2. Aero Potato- 30 kills

3. GDGidsDaybot- 25 kills

