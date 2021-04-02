PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 2 day 3 overall standings

The third day of the second week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 3 concluded with Bigetron RA topping the overall table. The top sixteen teams from the weekdays have qualified for the second Super Weekend.

The league stage of the tournament will go on for three weeks, until 11 April, while the finals are scheduled to take place from 16 April to 18 April. The total prize pool for the PMPL Indonesia S3 is 150K USD.

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 Week 2 Day 3 standings:

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia day 3 overall standings

The third day of the first week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with Boom Esports winning the first match on Miramar with 14 kills. Eagle 365 secured second place with 10 kills.

Victim Sovers emerged as winners in the second match on Sanhok with 10 kills, while Aerowolf Limax finished behind them in second place with five kills as well. VTM MiseryySvr was the MVP with three kills.

Skylightz Gaming claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with eight kills. However, Bigetron RA topped the points table with 12 kills followed by Voin Victory 88 with 14 frags.

Boom Esports once again emerged victorious in the fourth match on Erangel with 11 kills, followed by Geek Fam with seven kills.

The fifth and final match, played on the Sanhok, was won by Bigetron RA with 10 kills, who were followed by Victim Sovers with four kills. Bigetron Liquid bagged the MVP title with five kills.

Top 3 Fraggers after week 2 day 3

At the end of Day 3 of the second week, Bigetron RA is leading the points table with 82 kills and 177 points, followed by Boom Esports with 59 kills and 147 points. Skylightz Gaming is sitting in third place with 120 points, while another fan-favorite Evos Reborn, is at 9th place with 84 points.

Onic Esports, 69 Esports, Morph, and Takae are the four teams that couldn't qualify for the Super Weekend.

