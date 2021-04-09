PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 3 day 3 overall standings

The third day of the third and final week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 3 league stage concluded with Aura Esports topping the overall table. The top sixteen teams qualified for Super Weekend 3.

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 Week 3 League play overall standings:

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 3 League play overall standings

The third day of the third week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with Evos Reborn winning the first match on Miramar with a whopping 16 kills. Victim Sovers secured second place with four kills. Evos Microboy bagged the MVP title with seven frags.

Geek Fam emerged as winners in the second match on Sanhok with eight kills, while Bonafide finished behind them in second place with four kills. Geek Dinosaurs was the MVP with three kills.

Aura Esports claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with a whopping 15 kills, followed by Genesis Dogma and Geek Fam with 11 and six frags respectively.

Skylightz Gaming emerged victorious in the fourth match on Erangel with a whopping 15 kills, followed by Bigetron RA with eight kills. Pinky from Skylightz bagged the MVP title with three frags.

The fifth and final match, played on the Sanhok, was won by Bonafide with nine kills. They were followed by Genesis Dogma with six kills. Dewa United claimed third place with only two kills.

Top 3 Fraggers from PMPL weekday

At the end of the final weekdays, Aura Esports is leading the points table with 87 kills and 167 points, followed by Genesis Dogma with 66 kills and 151 points. Fan-favourite Bigetron RA is sitting in third place with 116 points, while another fan-favorite, Evos Reborn, is at sixth place with 99 points.

69 Esports, Aerowolf Limax, Alter Ego, and 21 Esports are the four teams that couldn't qualify for the Super Weekend 3. 69 Esports became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament as well.