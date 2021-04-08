PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 3 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the third and final week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 3 League stage concluded with Aura Esports topping the overall table. The top sixteen teams from the league stage will qualify for the Finals. The total prize pool for the PMPL Indonesia Season 3 is 150k USD.

PMPL Indonesia Season 3 Week 3 Day 3 standings:

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia week 3 overall standings after day 2

The second day of the third week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with Genesis Dogma winning the first match on Sanhok with nine kills. TAKAE secured second place with five kills.

Voin Victory 88 emerged as winners in the second match on Miramar with eight kills, while Eagle 365 finished behind them in second place with five kills. Voin Dabs was the MVP with six kills.

Genesis Dogma again claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with 10 kills, followed by Boom and Bigetron RA with three and five frags respectively.

Aura Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with a whopping 16 kills, followed by Geek Fam with three kills. Bigetron although got eliminated early, but managed to sneak in eight frags.

The fifth and final match, played on the Erangel, was won by RRQ Ryu with eight kills. They were followed by Genesis Dogma with 10 kills. Evos Reborn claimed third place with five kill points.

Top 3 Fraggers

At the end of Day 2 of the third week, Aura Esports is leading the points table with 61 kills and 112 points, followed by Genesis Dogma with 42 kills and 98 points. Voin Victory 88 is sitting in third place with 89 points, while fan-favorite Bigetron RA is at fifth place with 72 points.