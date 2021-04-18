PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia Grand Finals day 3 overall standings

The third day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia: Grand Finals came to an end today.

After an exciting day of play filled with exhilarating gameplay and breathtaking action, DRS Gaming from Nepal emerged at the top of the points table with 207 points and 93 kills.

Following them in second place was the Mongolian team Zeus Esports with 197 points and 105 kills. The third place at the end of the day went to StalwartxFlex. The team ended up scoring 154 points and 72 kills.

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. This match was claimed by Trained to Kill with 11 kills to its tally. DRS Gaming finished second in this match with four kills, followed by F4 Esports at third place with two frags.

The second and third matches of the day were played on Sanhok and Miramar. Zeus Esports and DRS Gaming claimed the chicken dinner in these matches, adding 12 and 16 kills to their respective tallies.

The fourth and fifth matches were played on Erangel and Sanhok. They were claimed by Nepali teams Deadeyes Guys and Trained to Kill with three and 11 frags to their respective names.

The sixth and final match of the day was played on Erangel and was won by High Voltage with eight kills. The second place in this match was secured by Venom Legends with nine kills, while Seal Esport ended up in third spot with three kills.

Top 5 players after PMPL Finals Day 3

The overall leaderboards saw the domination of the top-fragging team Zeus Esports with three of its players featuring in the top-eight kill leaders. Godless lead the list with 33 kills and 6,649 damage, while ICY and Zyol were at the third and eighth spot with 27 and 24 kills.

Among other things, Crypto from StalwartxFlex continued his amazing run in the tournament, sitting on the second spot in the list with 28 kills and 5,894 damage. Nima and MafiaNinja from DRS Gaming also featured in the list at the fourth and the fifth spot, with 26 kills each.

MVP Ranking

With just one day left in the finals, the competition for the title of the South Asian Champion is increasing. DRS Gaming, having performed extremely well in the 18 matches so far, has maintained the top spot.

However, Zeus Esport and StalwartxFlex are not far behind. Teams will also be vying for the top-eight spots for qualification in the PMPL South Asia: Championship Finals. The final six matches will keep viewers at the edge of their seat