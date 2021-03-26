PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 1 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 for the South Asian region has concluded, with A1 Esports leading the overall points table. The third season of the tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia Format

The three-week-long league stages will conclude on April 11th, while the final is scheduled for April 15th -18th. The tournament follows the format of weekdays and super-weekends.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 Super Weekend Day 1 Standing:

The first match, played on Erangel, was won by PMCO SA Wildcard Champion, SEAL Esports, with ten kills, and they were followed by Zeus Esports with six kills. Stalwart Flex secured third place with seven kills.

SEAL Esports clinched the second match played on Miramar as well, picking up eight frags. A1 Esports secured second place with 11 kills, while Carnage Esports secured the third spot with four points.

The third match, again played on Erangel, was claimed by High Voltage with ten kills. However, Skylight Gaming topped the points table with 16 eliminations.

The fourth match was won by Zeus Esports with a whopping nine frags. A1 Esports claimed the second spot with eight frags, followed by High Voltage with two eliminations.

The fifth and final match, played again on Erangel, was claimed by Trained to Kill with 12 kills, followed by Cranage Esports with nine frags, with their fragger, Snipeyt, securing four kills to bag the MVP title. A1 Esports secured third place with six frags.

At the end of Day 3 of the first week, A1 Esports is leading the points table with 36 kills and 82 points, followed by SEAL Esports Gaming with 31 kills and 75 points. Trained to Kill are in third place with 52 points, followed by Zeus Esports and Carnage Esports with 52 and 48 points respectively.