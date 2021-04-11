PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend 3 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the third and final super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 for the South Asian region came to an end today.

At the end of day 2 of super weekend 3, Zeus Esports from the wildcard region leads the points table with 194 kills and 382 points, followed by DRS Gaming with 163 kills and 351 points. Deadeyes Guys are sitting in third place with 339 points, followed by Trained to Kill with 328 points.

With only five matches left, it will be interesting to see whether DRS Gaming can displace Zeus Gaming or will they run away with success.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 super weekend 3 day 2: Overall standings

PMPL Season 3 South Asia super weekend overall standings after week 3 day 2

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Red Esports with nine kills, followed by Zeus Esports and Team F4 with 10 and nine eliminations.

Skylight Gaming clinched the second match, played on the desert map of Miramar, with six frags, followed by Deadeyes Guys and A1 Esports with eight frags each.

The third match, played once again on Erangel, was won by Deadeyes Guys with 15 frags. They were followed by Venom Legends and Stalwart Flex with 12 and five kills.

A1 Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match on Sanhok with eight frags. However, Stalwart Flex topped the table with 11 kills; Red Esports secured third place nine frags.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was claimed by Future Station with seven kills; however, 1952 topped the points table with 14 kills. Skylight Gaming grabbed the third spot with 11 frags.

Top 5 kill leaders after PMPL super weekend 3 day 2

1. Zeus Icy - 103 kills

2. Zeus Godless - 101 kills

3. Zeus Zyoll - 91 kills

4. HV Assasin - 86 kills

5. Stalwart Crypto- 84 kills