PUBG Mobile: PMPL season 3 Thailand Finals day 1 overall standings

The first day of the finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League PMPL Season 3 Thailand has concluded. After a riveting day filled with action, The Infinity emerged as the table toppers with 111 points and 59 kills. Following them in second place was Purple Mood Esport with 94 points and 46 kills. The third place at the end of the day was claimed by Faze Clan with 75 points and 34 kills.

The Finals of the PMPL: Thailand Season 3 features a total of 16 teams competing for a prize pool of 1,675,500 THB (53,376 USD). The finals will go on for a period of 3 days with 18 matches to be played. The top 2 teams will qualify for PUBG Mobile Pro League: SEA Championship.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Finals day 1 overall standings

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Finals day 1 Overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on Sanhok. Valdus the Murdered won the match with eight kills. The Infinity finished second in this match with 12 kills followed by Onyx Esport without any frag.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Finals day 1 Overall standings

The second and third matches of the day were played on Erangel and Miramar. The chicken dinner in these matches was claimed by E29 Esports Gaming and Faze Clan with 10 and 12 kills to their respective names.

The fourth and the fifth matches of the day were played on Sanhok and Miramar and were both won by The Infinity with 14 and 19 kills respectively.

The sixth and final match of the day played on Erangel was won by Purple Mood Esport with 19 kills. Following them in second place was The Infinity with 10 kills. The third place in this match went to Q Confirm who claimed four kills.

Top 5 kill leaders from PMPL Finals day 1

Advertisement

The overall kill leaderboards were dominated by the players of The Infinity with OOzy, GodTunny, and Logan securing 19, 15, and 14 kills respectively.

With 2 days and 12 matches remaining in the finals, it will be interesting to see which team takes the title. It would also be intriguing to see Top 2 teams who will qualify for the SEA Championship.

Also Read: Galaxy Racer Esports to participate in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia; prize pool of $100k up for grabs