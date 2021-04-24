PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand Finals day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the finals of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand Season 3 came to an end today. PUBG Mobile esports fans got to witness an enthralling day with Faze Clan emerging as the table toppers with 154 points and 65 kills.

Following it in second place was The Infinity, with 140 points and 74 kills. The third place was secured by Purple Mood Esport with 138 points and 59 kills.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Finals day 2

PMPL Season 3 Thailand Finals overall standings after day 2

The day started with the first match being played on Sanhok. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by Afterglow Gaming with seven kills. Following it in second place was Faze Clan, with eight kills to its name. Purple Mood Esport finished third in this match with five frags to its name.

The second and third matches of the day, played on Erangel and Miramar, were won by Team RRQ and Faze Clan with seven and nine kills.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day were played on Sanhok and Miramar. The victory in these matches was claimed by Purple Mood Esport and Afterglow Gaming, with three and six kills to its names.

Heading into the final match, Faze Clan led the points table with 146 points and 63 kills.

The sixth and final match of the day played on Erangel was won by Magic Esport with a total of 13 kills. Power888KPS finished behind it in second place with 11 kills, while Made in Thailand (MiTH) secured the third spot with four kills.

Top 3 Fraggers after PMPL Finals day 2

In the overall kill leaderboards, OOzy from The Infinity sat in top spot with 23 kills and 4,845 damage. The second and third spot in this list was SchwepXz from Power888KPS and Tunny from The Infinity with 22 and 21 kills.

With just one day remaining, Faze Clan will be hoping to maintain its top spot and win the tournament to break the jinx of choking in major tournaments. The top two teams from PMPL: Thailand Finals will also qualify for the PMPL: SEA Championship