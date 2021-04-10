PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 3 day 3 overall standings

The third day of the third week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 Thailand came to an end today. After an exciting day of play that saw the players perform to their absolute best to qualify for the final super-weekend, Magic Esport emerged at the top of the leaderboard with 223 points and 95 kills. Following them in second place was Power888KPS with 149 points and 82 kills. The third place at the end of the final weekday was claimed by E29 Gaming Esports.

The top 16 teams from the overall leaderboards of the final weekdays also qualified for the final super weekend.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 3 day 3 overall standings:

PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 3 League play Overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on Miramar. This match was claimed by E29 Esports Gaming with 11 kills. Magic Esport finished second in this match with 13 kills to their name, followed by Valdus The Murder at third place with five kills.

PMPL Season 3 Thailand week 3 League play overall standings

The second match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by Magic Esport with 12 kills. Following them in second place was MS Chonburi with three kills. The third place in this match was secured by Sharper Esport with four kills.

Both the third and the fourth matches of the day were played on Erangel. Infinity and Team Flash won these matches, adding 18 and nine kills to their tallies respectively, thereby making sure they secure their place in the final super-weekend.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Bacon Time with 10 kills. Magic Esport finished behind them in second place with five kills, followed by Made in Thailand (MiTH) at third place with three kills.

Team Secret Jin (TSJ), Team RRQ, Clutch Gamers, and King of Gamers Club (KOG) failed to qualify for the final super weekend. Among these teams, Clutch Gamers are out of the finals race, as they couldn't qualify for any of the three super weekends.

Advertisement

Top 3 Fraggers after PMPL week 3 League play

In the overall kill leader-boards for the weekdays, SchwepXz, who has been dominating the list from the start, stayed at the top with 64 kills and 13807 damage. Following him in the second place was Pikachu from Magic Esport, the new entrant on the list with 54 kills and 11570 damage. The third place in the overall kill leaderboards was taken by Fluketh from Power888KPS with 50 kills and 13019 damage.

With two days of super-weekend play remaining in the League Stage, the fight between the top 16 teams willl be interesting to watch. Fans will be hoping for their favorite teams to make it to the finals of the PMPL.