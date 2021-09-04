PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend 2 day 1 overall standings 

The first day of the second super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 4 is over.

Team Nero, which did not qualify for the first week, now leads the second-week point standings with 42 kills and 95 points, followed by RRQ Ryu with 27 eliminations and 63 points. Bonafide played passively to sit in third place with 16 frags and 51 points, while Livescape did not fare well and accumulated only 19 points.

Top 5 MVP from PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend 2 day 1 (image via PUBG Mobile)

It was Nero Millyano who took home the MVP award on Day 1 with 2250 damage and 9 kills, while Nero Hexaz was the top eliminator with 12 frags.

PMPL Indonesia Season 4 Super Weekend 2 Day 1: Match standings

PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend 2 day 1 overall standings (image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Nero took the first match played on the classic map Erangel with 11 kills, followed by Zone Esports with 11 frags. Aura Esports came in third with seven eliminations.

Takae claimed the second match played on the desert map of Miramar with six frags. However, RRQ topped the points table with 15 kills where Mort took six kills. Nero secured third place with six frags.

The third match of the day, again played on Erangel, was won by Nero with nine kills, but Hexaz took MVP honors with five frags. A total of ten eliminations put Genesis Dogma in second place.

RRQ played cautiously to win the fourth match played at the rainforest map of Sanhok with five kills. Bonafide secured second place with five kills while Voin Victory 88 eliminated eight players in the match.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was won by Victim Sovers with 11 kills. Team Nero followed them in second place with 12 frags, while Bonafie once again showed their consistent gameplay with five eliminations.

PMPL SW Week 2 Day 2 schedule

Ladies Battle tournament- Erangel

Match 1: Erangel - 17:00 (3:30 pm IST)

Match 2: Miramar - 18:30

Match 3: Erangel - 19:30

Match 4: Sanhok - 20:15

Match 5: Erangel - 21:00

The second day will be crucial for the lower-ranked teams. While Nero will want to continue their dream run, teams should be wary of Livescape, who can bounce back at any time.

