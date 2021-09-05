PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 2 Day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the 2nd Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL) Indonesia S4 has concluded. RRQ Ryu is leading the overall league points with 250 points. However, team Bonafide is catching up and is in second place with 243 points.

Team Nero is still leading the second-week points standings with 62 kills and 136 points. They had an average day today and accumulated 41 points. Bonafide jumped one place to finish second with 114 points. Victim Sovers climbed to the third spot while RRQ Ryu slipped to fifth place. Livescape had another below-average day and is placed at the 14th place.

Top 5 Players after PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 2 Day 2

Victor GenFossVr has topped the MVP standings with 3682 damage and 19 kills while Nero Rancid is the top eliminator with 21 frags.

PMPL Indonesia Season 4 Super Weekend 2 Day 2: Match standings

PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 2 overall standings Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match took place on the classic map Erangel, as Bonafide earned 11 kills, followed by Maruszama Echo with 10 frags. With seven eliminations, Aurora Esports finished third.

Victim Sovers claimed the second match, played on the desert map of Miramar, with 10 frags. Second place went to Zone Esports, who earned 14 frags with their aggressive gameplay.

Match three of the day was again played on Erangel. Nero won the chicken dinner after playing cautiously with five kills. Takae was eliminated early, but they got 10 kills.

Alter Ego claimed the rainforest map of Sanhok with seven frags. Supply Bang, however, went all guns blazing and took 11 kills.

NFT Esports won the final match of the five-match series with seven kills. Boom came in second with six frags, while Victim came in third with eight eliminations.

PMPL SW Week 2 Day 3 schedule

This is how the Day 3 schedule looks like:

Ladies Battle tournament- Erangel

Match 1: Erangel - 17:00 (3:30 pm IST)

Match 2: Miramar - 18:30

Match 3: Erangel - 19:30

Match 4: Sanhok - 20:15

Match 5: Erangel - 21:00

The final day of the SW will be crucial for Nero Team. They are in 13th place in the overall league rankings and would like to accumulate as many points as possible. After an average day, RRQ Ryu would also want to get back on track, while Bonafide would want to continue their dream run.

