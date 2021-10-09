PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 South Asia Super Weekend 3 Day 1 overall standings 

The third and final Super Weekend at the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 South Asia has kicked off.

Trained to Kill is still leading the overall points table with 385 points. However, defending champion DRS Gaming has closed the gap and is now only 24 points behind on 361 points. Vibes Esports had a fabulous day and are now in third place with 321 points. They were the most aggressive team and had the most kill points.

S9 Esports became the second team to get eliminated after Paradox. Two more teams will be eliminated this week, and only 16 teams will qualify for the finals.

PMPL S4 SA Super Weekend 3 Day 1: Matches, frags and more

Top 10 teams' standings after PMPL Super Weekend 3 day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match of the week, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Stalwart Esports with a whopping 18 frags. Action2A was the MVP of the match with 12 frags.

Vibes Esports claimed the second match with 10 kills. Trained to Kill was eliminated early, but they took nine kills.

The third match, again played on Erangel, was won by SEAL Esports with eight frags. DRS Gaming came in second with seven frags, while Trained to Kill again played well to secure third place.

Bottom 10 teams standings post match 35 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Zeus Esports came out on top in the fourth match of Sanhok with nine frags. However, DRS Gaming topped the overall points table with 12 eliminations, where Gyazlen was the MVP of the match with six frags.

In the fifth game, Future Station 1952 won with eight kills, where Evil Eye took five frags all by himself. Following them were DRS Gaming and SEAL Esports, with eight eliminations each.

Top five kill leaders after PMPL S4 SA SW 3 day 1:

1) Stalwart Action2A - 116 kills

2) Stalwart Top2A - 107 kills

3) Vibes Killer - 93 kills

4) i8 Esports Crypto - 91 kills

5) Wizzes Delta - 90 kills

There are two days left in the Super Weekend and DRS Gaming will try to unseat Trained to Kill from the pole position. Both PN Crew and Red Esports are in the danger zone and will have to go all out to reach the PMPL finals.

