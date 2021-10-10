PUBG Mobile PMPL Season 4 South Asia: Superweekend 3 Day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the final week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 South Asia came to an end. DRS GAMING has taken the number one spot. Thanks to 185 frags, they have earned 420 points. Trained to Kill had a bad day and slipped to second place with 406 points. Vibes Esports managed to stay in third place with 375 points. wizzes with vibes clung on to fourth place, whi SEAL ESPORTS jumped two places to finish fifth.

PMPL Season 4 SA Superweekend 3 Day 2 match standings:

Top 10 teams overall standings after PMPL S4 SA: SW 3 Day 2 (Image via PUBG MOBILE Esports/ YouTube)

With nine frags, High Voltage won the opening match on Erangel. BABLU x CLARITY ESPORTS finished second with 11 kills. Despite being eliminated early, DRS GAMING still managed to grab third place with seven frags.

The second match played on Miramar's desert map was won by SEAL ESPORTS with a total of 14 kills. Second place went to 7Sea Esports, who played passively; Stalwart Esports played aggressively, and took third place.

Bottom 10 teams' standings after PMPL S4 SA: SW 3 Day 2 (Image via PUBG MOBILE Esports/ YouTube)

The third match was played on Erangel, and was won by Vibes Esports with 16 frags, and member KILLER was named MVP with seven frags. SEAL ESPORTS was eliminated early but still grabbed six kills.

It was BABLU x CLARITY who won the fourth match on Sanhok with 12 kills. High Voltage displayed passive play to secure four kills. ZEUS dominated with nine frags.

The fifth and final game of the day was won by DRS with 10 frags. In a 4v4 matchup against SEAL, DRS emerged victorious. The highest frag taker was Stalwart, who got 12 kills and was eliminated to fourth place.

Top five kill leaders after PMPL S4 SA SW 3 day 2:

1) Stalwart's Action2A - 125 kills

2) Stalwart's Top2A - 117 kills

3) Vibes' KILLER - 106 kills

4) i8 Esports' CRYPTO - 103 kills

5) Wizzes Delta - 92 kills

The top sixteen teams from the League Stage will advance to the finals, which will take place from 15-17 October. Paradox and S9 Esports have been eliminated, and two more teams will also be eliminated tomorrow. PN Crew is still in last place with only 18 points and is at a high risk of elimination.

