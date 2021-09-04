PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Thailand super weekend 2 Day 1 overall standings

Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 Thailand commenced yesterday. Faze Clan leads the overall points table with 22 kills and 69 points at the end of the first day.

The Infinity gave them a brutal fight as both had an equal score of 69 points. Infinity was more aggressive, however, and had 35 kill points, the most for the day. Third place was secured by Sharper Esports, with 31 kills and 62 points.

Top five MVPs from the PMPL S4 Thailand SW 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Faze TonyK was the MVP for the day with 2834 damage, ten eliminations, and a survival time of 112 minutes 32 seconds across five matches.

PMPL S4 Thailand super weekend 2 Day 1: Overall standings

PMPL Season 4 Thailand super weekend 2 day 1 top eight (Image via PUBG Mobile)

RRQ won the first match of the day on Erangel with eight frags. Sharper secured second place with nine kills, while TEM was ranked third with nine eliminations.

PMPL Season 4 Thailand super weekend 2 day 1 bottom eight (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Hail Esports secured a dominating win in the second match on Miramar with a whopping 17 frags, where Megamind and Senior took five kills each. Faze and The Infinity played passively to grab the second and third spots.

Faze Clan finally claimed victory in the third match on Erangel with nine frags. Infinity played aggressively to grab second place with 11 kills. Vampire Esports was eliminated early but grabbed seven kill points.

Vampire secured the win in the fourth match of the day, played on Sanhok, with nine frags. Magic Esports followed them and finished second with six kills, while Faze managed a third-place finish with seven eliminations.

The fifth and final match on Erangel. Sharper Esports managed to grab a whopping 16 kills for the Chicken Dinner and climbed to the third spot in the overall standings. The Infinity was eliminated early but managed to grab eight frag points. Sharper Jowker was the MVP of the match with seven eliminations.

There are still two days left in the SW, so the teams at the top will be looking to widen their lead while the teams at the bottom will be looking to catch up.

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer