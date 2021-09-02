PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 2 teams, schedule and more 

The second weekday of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Thailand Season 4 concluded with the top 16 teams qualifying to the Super Weekends (SW). These sixteen teams will now battle it out on weekends over fifteen matches. The SW matches will take place from 3 September to 5 September. Ony the points gained during the Super Weekend will be counted towards the overall rankings.

Magic Esports topped the weekday rankings with 101 points followed by Valdus The Murder and Faze Clan with 100 and 88 points respectively. With 45 points at 15th place, league stage leader The Infinity barely qualified. The star-studded lineup of Buriram Esports led by G9 failed to qualify for the weekly finals.

PMPL Season 4 Thailand week day 2 overall standings

Valdus Valsyx was the top fragger with 17 eliminations while Faze TonyK inflicted the highest damage at 3855. Magic Esports Diehard had the best average survival time of a little over 23 minutes.

Qualified teams for PMPL S4 Thailand Super Weekend 2

1) Valdus The Murder

2) Onyx Esports

3) RRQ

4) FaZe Clan

5) Bangkrirk Esports

6) Bacon Time

7) Hail Esports

8) The Infinity

9) Vampire Esports

10) Team Flash

11) Sharper Esports

12) Wisdom Community

13) FW Esports

14) TEM Entertainment

15) Excelsior

16) Magic Esports

The teams that failed to qualify are:

1) King of Gamers Club

2) MS Chonburi

3) Buriram United Esports

4. E29 Esports Gaming

This is the second consecutive week where KOG and E29 failed to qualify for the Super Weekends. It will be an uphill battle for them to qualify for the finals with only one week left. MS Chonburi led by star player Pondz secured 18th place in the qualifiers.

PMPL S4 SW2 Day 1 Schedule:

Match 1: Erangel - 5:00 PM(thailand time)

Match 2: Miramar - 5:40 PM

Match 3: Erangel - 7:00 PM

Match 4: Sanhok - 8:00 PM

Match 5: Erangel - 8:45 PM

FaZe Clan and Bacon Time will have to demonstrate their ability to challenge table-toppers The Infinity in the super weekends.

