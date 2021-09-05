PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 2 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the second week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 Thailand has ended, as Team Infinity came back to first place with 71 kills and 135 points.

With 60 kills and 133 points for the day, Vampire Esports climbed to second place with two Chicken Dinners. Faze Clan slipped to fourth place with 47 kills and 108 points, while Sharper is third with 52 kills and 114 points.

The top three eliminators from the PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Infinity Noozy holds the top MVP position with 5636 damage, 26 eliminations, and a survival time of 220 minutes 42 seconds.

PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 2 Day 2: Overall standings

PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 2 top eight (Image via PUBG Mobile)

It took Noizz six kills to win the first match of the day for RRQ, taking MVP honors as a result. Team TEM played aggressively to gain 12 kill points and secure second place. Infinity was eliminated in fifth place but managed to score eight frags.

PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 2 bottom eight (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 2 was played on the desert map of Miramar and won by Vampire Esports with ten kills. Once again, RRQ showed their consistency with a second-place finish. Bacon Time, led by D2E, notched eight frags.

Vampire Esports once again won the third match on Erangel with ten kills. Magic followed them in second place with nine frags. It is impressive that Vampire managed their second consecutive Chicken Dinner despite the zone not favoring them.

With four eliminations, Bacon Time was victorious in the fourth match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok. However, Vampire Esports topped the list with nine kills. Furthermore, Magic Esports earned six frag points in the match.

Team Infinity won the last match on Erangel with 13 kills, as Noozy alone took six frags. RRQ took second place with six kills, while Faze got six kills.

PMPL S4 SW2 Day 3 schedule

Match 1: Erangel - 5:00 PM(Thailand time)

Match 2: Miramar - 5:40 PM

Match 3: Erangel - 7:00 PM

Match 4: Sanhok - 8:00 PM

Match 5: Erangel - 8:45 PM

With only one day left in the week, teams would want to stop the fascinating form of Team Infinity. It would also be good for Valdus to get over their poor form.

Edited by Ravi Iyer