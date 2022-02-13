PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia 2022 Spring Qualifiers Day 2 overall standings

.

The second day of the PMPL 2022 Qualifiers: South Asia ended today. The day saw the completion of 10 matches, after which Mongolian team Savage Esports emerged as the table toppers with 125 points and 64 eliminations.

Nepali squad DRS Gaming took the second spot with 118 points and 59 kills, while JyanMaara Esports secured the third spot with 101 points and 50 kills. 7Sea secured sixth place with 80 points, followed by WG L NRC.

Eventually, eight teams from the overall standings of the qualifiers will move ahead of the PMPL: South Asia League Stage, where they will face off against twelve invited teams.

PMPL SA Qualifiers Day 2 overview

Overall standings of PMPL SA Qualifiers (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The second day started with ISL Noob Alliance from Sri Lanka taking the chicken dinner in the first match. The team secured 11 frags and were followed by 7Sea Esports, who secured the second spot. The third spot in the match was secured by DRS Gaming, who was able to secure nine frags.

XBrothers and TRZ eSports won the second and third matches with 11 and 6 frags.

Sri Lankan squad WG NRC claimed fourth spot in the day's third match with a whopping 20 frags propelling themselves into the points table.

Savage Esports and DE Gangsters won the final two games of the day with 10 and 8 frags, respectively. JyanMaara and 7Sea Esports both performed well in the final games to cement their third and sixth spot, respectively.

The struggles for Veteran Nepali squad Elementrix continued through the second day as they finished their day in ninth spot. The seasoned Mongolian squad S9 Esports failed to gain in-roads on the second day, concluding on the 15th spot.

Top 4 players after day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With five matches to go, the fight for qualification to the Pro League will be at its peak. The teams in the bottom half of the table will look to give their best for qualification towards the ultimate event.

Edited by Srijan Sen