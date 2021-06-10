PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Championship day 1 overall standings, top 10 players, highlights, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship commenced today. The top 16 teams will compete over the course of four days in the PMPL Championship. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000.

At the end of Day 1 of the tournament, PMPL SA S3 champion DRS Gaming topped the overall points table with 38 kills and 103 points, followed by Mongolian team Astra Academy with 39 kills and 98 points. Deadeyes Guys secured the third spot with 62 points while Zeus Esports took the fourth place.

Top 10 MVP ranking after PMPL South Asia Championship day 1

Astra Action leads the overall kill table with a whopping 23 kills in six matches.

PMPL SA Championship Day 1 overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was claimed by Mongolian team Astra Academy with nine frags, where their fragger Action took six frags alone and was awarded the MVP title. 1952 took second place with 10 eliminations.

Deadeyes Guys won the second match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok with 12 frags as their fragger Suyog bagged the MVP title with six frags. Astra Academy showed patience and secured second place with five frags. Stalwart Esports was eliminated early. It managed to grab 11 frags.

Astra Academy claimed the third and fourth match, played in Miramar and Erangel, with 13 and nine frags. DRS Gaming secured second place in both the matches with five and seven eliminations.

The fifth match, played on Sanhok, was won by 1952 with eight frags. However, Zeus Esports topped the match table with 15 frags, where their star player Zyoll took nine frags to bag the MVP.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by DRS Gaming with 13 frags, followed by Trained to Kill with seven frags, Zeus Esports took seven frags in the match.

