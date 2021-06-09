PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Championship qualified teams, schedule, format and where to watch

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship is all set to kick off tomorrow. The best 16 teams from South Asia qualified previously through various tournaments and will compete for a whopping prize pool of $150,000.

Schedule and Format:

PMPL South Asia Championship finals will feature a total of 24 matches that will be played across four days starting on June 10th 2021. Each day will feature a total of 6 matches across maps Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

PMPL South Asia Championship teams:-

Top nine teams from the PMPL Season 3 South Asia Finals

Top four teams from the PMCO 2021 Spring: Hong Kong Macau Taiwan

Top two teams from the PMCO 2021 Spring: Asia Wildcard

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Winner Skylight Gaming is directly invited to the event.

Qualified teams for the PMPL SA Championship:

1.) Skylightz Gaming (PMPL SA Season 2 Winner)

2.) DRS Gaming

3.) ZEUS Esports

4.) 7Sea Esports

5.) Deadeyes Guys

6.) Trained to Kill

7.) Team 1952

8.) High Voltage

9.) StalwartxFlex

10.) PN Crew

11.) Lit Esports

12.) Nightmare

13.) INV Esports

14.) SD Gaming

15.) Astra Academy

16.) APES INC

Teams to look out for

With the competition stacked there will be many teams to look out for. Among the tournament favorites will be Zeus Esports who currently are in red hot form having secured a third-place finish in the Peace Elite Asia Invitational. The team earlier also won the league stage of PMPL SA and finished runner-up during the finals of the same.

DRS Gaming, the winners of the PMPL SA Season 3 Finals, will also be a force to reckon with as they have also been performing consistently well of late.

Among other teams, 1952 and StalwartxFlex will also be two teams to look out for. Astra Academy, the winners of PMCO Wildcard, will be the dark horse of the championship.

Where to watch:

The tournament will be live-streamed on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in multiple languages. The live streaming will begin from 7PM IST (6:30PM PKT)

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Team Weibo crowned PEI 2021 champions

Edited by Gautham Balaji