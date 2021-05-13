PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Championship's new dates revealed

The South Asian Championship, better known as the "PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Championship," which was earlier scheduled to take place from 13th to 16th May, has been postponed to 10th June.

The tournament will now take place from 10th to 13th June, and it will be streamed exclusively on the game's official Youtube and Facebook pages.

A total of 16 top teams from three Asian regions will battle it out for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool. Skylight Gaming has been invited directly to the event as PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 champions, while nine top teams from the recently concluded PMPL SA S3 have qualified for the championship as well.

Here are the qualified teams for PUBG MOBILE PRO LEAGUE South Asia Championship!



The teams have placed in the top 9 standings & will now be playing the South Asia Championship this May!

The others consist of the top four teams from the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring: Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and the top two teams from PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring: Asia Wildcard.

Teams qualified for the PUBG Mobile South Asia Championship:

PMPL SA S3:

1. DRS Gaming (Nepal)

2. Zeus Esports( Mongolia)

3. 7 Sea Esports (Nepal)

4. Deadeyes Guys (Nepal)

5. Trained to Kill (Nepal)

6. 1952 (Bangladesh)

7. High Voltage (Nepal)

8. Stalwart Flex (Pakistan)

9. PN Crew (Nepal)

PMCO Asia Wildcard:

10. Astra Academy (Mongolia)

11. Apes Inc (Mongolia)

PMCO Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan:

12. LIT Esports (Taiwan)

13. NM (Taiwan)

14. INV Esports (Taiwan)

15. SD Gaming (Hong Kong)

Invited team:

16. Skylight Gaming (Nepal)

Zeus Esports from Mongolia will be the team to look out for. They have amazed everyone in 2021 with their exemplary performances. They secured third place in the PMGC Finals, won the PMPL SA S3 League stages, and were the 1st runners-up at the PMPL SA S3 Finals. They also secured third place at PEI 2021, beating the mighty RNG from China along the way.