PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Championship day 2 overall standings, top 5 players, highlights and more

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship concluded today. At the end of the second day, the Mongolian team, Astra Academy, climbed one spot to finish in first place with 76 kills and 180 points. DRS Gaming slipped to second place with 58 kills and 154 points followed by Zeus Esports with 64 kills and 116 points.

Top 5 kill leaders after PMPL South Asia championship day 2

There were no surprises on the kill table, as Astra Action led with 35 kills followed by his teammate Top with 21 frags. PN Sand3shu and ZeusIcy are at third and fourth place on the kill leaderboard with 21 and 20 frags respectively.

PMPL SA Championship Day 2 overall standings

PMPL South Asia championship overall standings after day 2

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Zeus Esports with 11 frags. Skylightz Gaming played aggressively to bag 11 frags, and their fragger Demon was awarded MVP as he eliminated five enemies.

PN Crew won the second match played on Miramar with a whopping 17 frags, as their fragger Sand shu bagged the MVP title with nine frags. Apes Inc secured second place with seven frags.

1952 claimed the third match played in Sanhok with 11 kills. They were followed by LIT Esport and Astra Academy with six and seven kills respectively.

The fourth match, again played on Erangel, was won by Astra Academy with eight kills as their star fragger alone took four. Stalwart Esports took nine kills in the match.

The fifth match played was won by DRS Gaming with six frags as they showed patient gameplay. Astra Academy although was eliminated early. Still, they managed to grab 11 frags. Astra Action alone eliminated five enemies to the lobby.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by LIT Esports with eight frags. However, Skylightz Gaming topped the points table with 15 frags where their star fragger Chari alone bagged six kills.

There will be a lot of interest to see whether Astra Academy will be able to maintain their 26-point lead over DRS or if they will be defeated by a bottom-ranked team.

Edited by Gautham Balaji