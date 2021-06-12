PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Championship day 3 overall standings, top 10 players, highlights and more

Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship concluded today with Astra Academy widening their overall lead. With the help of five chicken dinners, Astra Academy is leading with 94 kills and 228 points.

They were followed by their fellow countrymen Zeus Esports with 97 kills and 186 points. DRS Gaming slipped to third place with 68 kills and 182 points.

Top 10 Players after PMPL South Asia Championship day 3

Astra Academy Action still leads the kill leaderboard with 42 kills, followed by a new entrant, Stalwart Crypto, with 30 frags. The third, fourth and fifth places are taken up by Zeus Zyoll, Godless, and Icy, with 28, 27, and 26 kills respectively.

PMPL SA Championship Day 3 overall standings

PMPL South Asia Championship overall standings after day 3

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Deadeyes Guys with 15 frags. PN Crew secured second place with nine frags, followed by Stalwart Esports with five frags. Demon was awarded MVP as he eliminated five enemies.

LIT Esports won the second match played on Sanhok with seven frags. Trained to Kill secured second place with nine frags. NightMare gaming took eight frags in the match, while their fragger Coco alone took five frags.

Astra Academy claimed the third match played on Miramar with nine kills. They were followed by Apes Inc and Zeus Esports with five kills each.

The fourth match, again played on Erangel, was won by Zeus Esports with 13 kills, as their star fragger Zyoll alone took seven kills to bag the MVP title. T2K took nine kills in the match.

The fifth match was won by Trained to Kill (T2K) with 13 frags, followed by Stalwart Esports with eight frags. Zeus Esports was eliminated early on, but still managed to grab six frags.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Skylightz Gaming with 10 frags. Zeus Esports again showed consistent gameplay and secured second place with six kills.

Astra Academy have a 42 point lead over the second-ranked Zeus Esports. It will be interesting to see whether Zeus and DRS can topple Astra or if they will run away with the championship.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod