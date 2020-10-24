PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 Week 2 Day 3 overall standings

The third day of Week 2 of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 has concluded. The top 20 teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2.

The PMPL South Asia Season 2 league stage features a prize pool of $65,000. The top two teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020).

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after Week 2 Day 3

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after Week 2 Day 3 (top ten)

Day 3 started with FutureStation winning the Erangel match thanks to 18 kills. DRS Gaming claimed the second match on Sanhok with 12 kills. FutureStation again came out tops in the third match of Vikendi with five frags.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after week 2 day 3 (bottom ten)

Team T2Ksg emerged victorious in the fourth and fifth matches on Erangel and Sanhok with 19 and eight kills.

At the end of the day at the PMPL South Asia Season 2, Venom Legends lead the overall points table with 142 kills and 296 points, followed by FutureStation with 136 kills and 293 points. Team T2Ksg is in third place with 290 points, followed by Deadeyes Guys with 269 points.

Match Schedule: Day 8

Match 1: Miramar [A B C E]

Match 2: Erangel [A B D E]

Match 3: Sanhok [A B D E]

Match 4: Miramar [A B D E]

Match 5: Vikendi [A B D E]

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals scheduled later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked when compared to the PMPL Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.