PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 4 Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

The Grand Finals of the PMPL South Asia Season 4 commenced today. It was a nail-biting day as teams gave everything they had in this ultimate competition.

At the end of the first day, Deadeyes Guys is leading the overall points table with 50 kills and 104 points. League topper DRS Gaming is in second place with 74 points while Vibes Esports is in 3rd spot with 63 points. Zeus Esports had a horror of a day and are in last place with only eight points to their name.

Deadeyes Ontop Sir is leading the MVP rankings with 21 kills and 2960 damage. His survival time was 23 minutes and 25 seconds.

PMPL South Asia Season 4 Finals Day 1 Match Standings:-

Deadeyes Guys leads the overall points table after PMPL SA finals day 1

The first match of the day was played on the classic map of Erangel and was won by DRS Gaming with 11 frags. They were followed by Deadeyes Guys and Vibes Esports with 11 frags each as well.

Future Station 1952 came out on top in the second match of Miramar with five frags. However, RAW topped the points table with 12 kills. RAW Blablabla was the MVP of the match with six kills.

Zeus Esports placed in 16th place on PMPL finals day 1

The third match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok was claimed by i8 Esports with 12 kills. SEAL Esports secured second while Stalwart was third in the match. Stalwart Top2A was named the MVP of the match.

Deayes Guys came out on top in the fourth match with eight kills. DRS Gaming with their aggressive gameplay was the match toppers with a whopping 13 frags.

The fifth match was won by Vibes Esports with 13 frags. It all went down to 1v1 against Deadeye but Vibes Jiggle showed great game sense to come out on top.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by A1 Esports with 12 kills. RAW was eliminated early but they managed to grab 14 kill points.

Also Read

MVP ranking after PMPL finals day 1

The second day will be crucial for bottom-ranked clubs to rise up in the standings. Tune into the YouTube channel of PUBG MOBILE ESPORTS SOUTH ASIA at 6:00 PM IST to cheer for your favorite team.

Edited by Rohit Mishra