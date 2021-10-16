PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 4 Grand Finals day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the Finals of the PMPL South Asia: Season 4 concluded today. The Deadeyes Guys continued to hold onto their top spot after Day 2 of the competition.

League stage winner DRS Gaming had an average day and is ranked second with 128 points, followed by Vibes Esports with 116 points. Ruthless Aggressive Warriors(RAW) jumped four places to finish in the fourth spot while Zeus jumped six places, ending up in 10th place.

Deadeyes Ontop Sir is leading the kill as well MVP rankings with a total of 32 kills. He has inflicted around 4721 damage with an average survival time of 21 minutes and 34 seconds.

PMPL South Asia Season 4 Finals Day 2 Match Standings

PMPL Grand Finals top 10 teams overall standings after day 2

Future Station 1952 started the day with a whopping 16 frags chicken dinner. Magnet was named the MVP of the match with seven frags. BabluxClarity Esports came second with 12 frags.

Bottom 10 teams standings after PMPL finals day 2

The second match of Miramar was won by Deadeyes Guys with 10 frags. Zeus Esports made a comeback to secure the second spot with 12 kill points.

Wizzes with Vibes came out on top on the rainforest map of Sanhok with 12 eliminations. Stalwart Top2A with his five frags helped his team finish second with nine kills.

DRS Gaming played smartly to win the fourth match of the day. They took 11 kills and were followed by Wizzes who showed aggressive gameplay in the match.

Vibes Esports won the fifth match played again on Miramar with 10 frags. DRS Gaming continued their consistent gameplay and secured third place with the help of eight frags.

The sixth and final match of the day was claimed by Pakistani team i8 Esports with 14 frags. Vibes Esports was eliminated early but they managed to grab six frags. Trained to Kill showed cautious gameplay to secure 14 points.

Top 5 players after PMPL finals day 2

Tomorrow is the final day of the tournament, while the top teams will try to maximize their points to win the title. Likewise, teams at the bottom of the rankings would try to make it to the top six in order to compete in the SA and MENA Championship.

