PUBG Mobile Pro League: Trained To Kill emerge table-toppers after week 1 of PMPL Season 4 South Asia

The first super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 South Asia has ended. Trained To Kill was able to regain first place after accumulating 77 points. After the first super weekend, Trained to Kill has 71 kills and 167 points.

It was a fantastic day for Zeus Esports as they moved up seven spots to second place. Vibes Esports also had a great day as they finished third, while the poor performance of I8 Esports caused them to drop to sixth place.

PMPL Season 4 SA Super Weekend 1 Day 3

Super weekend 1 overall standings after PMPL S4 SA week 1 (top eight)

Trained To Kill won the first match of the day on Erangel with nine frags. Vibes Esports showed aggressive gameplay, taking eight kills.

Paradox finished at 16th position in the first super weekend

A1 Esports won the second match of the day with seven frags. The second-place team was Future Station Esports, with six kills, and the third-place team was Deadeyes Guys, with five eliminations.

The third match was also played on Erangel. With 12 kills, S9 Esports won the game. Wizzes and Future Station came in second and third with five and seven frags, respectively.

Trained To Kill claimed the Chicken Dinner after 11 frags in Sanhok. Seal Esports and Stalwart Esports were eliminated early in the game but managed to collect 12 and six kills, respectively.

Zeus Esports won the fifth match with 15 eliminations, while Icy had eight frags as the MVP on the day.

Top five players from the first week of the PMPL S4 SA

Top five kill leaders after PMPL S4 SA super weekend 1

Stalwart Top2A - 41 kills DRS Gyalzen - 40 kills i8 Esports Crypto - 34 kills Zeus IcyDari- 34 kills Vibes Assasin - 34 kills

It was a turbulent first week of the event. All 20 teams will compete again tomorrow for the second super weekend berth.

The tournament will be streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube and Facebook channels from 6:00 pm IST.

