PUBG Mobile: PMSC Arabia 2021 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the PMSC Arabia 2021 concluded today. Gunz Esports leads the overall PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia 2021 points table with 56 kills and 136 points, followed by RTG Esports with 55 kills and 113 points. Rico Infinity Team slipped to third place and secured 97 points with 46 kills.

Galaxy Racer had a forgettable day and slipped to thirteenth place with 31 points and 21 kills. The team's PMSC lineup consists of two players from the esports division (Owais and MJ) and two content creators (Boombastic and Dhay).

The PMSC Arabia 2021 is a three-day Ramadan Special tournament for the Arabic region. The event features sixteen invited teams from the Middle Eastern region that will compete for the title and a massive prize pool of $100k.

PMSC Arabia 2021 overall standings after Day 2

The first match of the day played on Erangel and was won by Gunz Esports with a whopping 17 frags, followed by RTG Esports and Falcon Esports with 12 and seven kills, respectively. Galaxy Racer was eliminated early, securing just one frag.

Yalla Esports claimed the second match in the rainforest map of Sanhok with nine frags. Sudor Esports was second with eight kills, while Galaxy Racer was eliminated in 16th place with only one kill point.

Yalla Esports once again emerged victorious in the third match, in the desert map of Miramar, with ten kills, followed by Gunz Esports with six frags. Galaxy Racer secured seventh place with two eliminations.

The fourth and final match was again played on Erangel and clinched by Nasr Esports with a whopping 16 frags, followed by RTG Esports with six kills. Galaxy Racer was again eliminated early with just one elimination.

With only four matches left, it will be interesting to see whether defending champions Gunz Esports can maintain their pole position. It will also be exciting to see if Galaxy Racer can make a comeback on the final day of the PMSC Arabia 2021.