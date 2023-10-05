PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Championship 2023 Fall: Teams, PMGC slots, dates, format, and more

The Fall edition of the PUBG Mobile Pro League - Americas Championship 2023 is scheduled for October 5 to 8, and the 16 best teams from the region will clash with one another for four spots in the upcoming PMGC. Over the course of four days, a total of 24 matches will be hosted in this Championship, which has a total prize money of $150,000.

Notably, N Hyper from North America, Team Queso from LATAN, and Loops from Brazil have already claimed a spot in the PMGC 2023 after coming out on top in their respective regional rankings (PMPL Spring + Fall).

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Pro League - Americas Championship 2023 Fall

Defending champions Alpha 7 Esports from Brazil has been directly awarded a slot in the event. The top five teams from the PMPL 2023 Fall North America, LATAM, and Brazil events have entered this championship. Here is the list of the 16 teams that will participate:

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) N Hyper Esports (North America) Xtreme Slayers (North America) Passion Fruit (North America) WHY K GEE (North America) Mezexis Esports (North America) Buluc Chabtan (LATAM) Team Queso (LATAM) All Glory Gaming (LATAM) V2 Esports (LATAM) Team Jauar (LATAM) Influence Rage (Brazil) Loops (Brazil) Rise Esports (Brazil) Intense Game (Brazil) INCO Gaming (Brazil)

In the Americas Champions 2023 Spring edition, Alpha7 Esports demonstrated an exceptional performance to conquer the PUBG Mobile event. N Hyper was in second place, while Influence Rage, Loops, and INCO were in fourth, sixth, and eighth positions, respectively. These teams will once again be some of the top contenders for the trophy.

N Hyper recently clinched the PMPL North America and will be hoping to repeat the same showing in this upcoming tournament. Both Xtreme Slayers and Passion Fruit also performed well in that event. Buluc Chabtan emerged victorious in the PMPL LATAM 2023 Fall after displaying a surprising performance there. Team Queso captured second place in their regional Pro League.

Influence Rage conquered the PMPL Brazil Fall in an emphatic fashion and looked to be in great shape throughout that major PUBG Mobile event. Loops Esports also displayed a mesmerizing outing and gained the runner-up position there. Alpha7 Esports had an average run in the competition, but the lineup is known for their unique gameplay and strategy.