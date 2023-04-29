PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Arabia Spring: Teams, schedule, and more

The spring edition of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): 2023 Arabia kicks off on May 1, presenting a thrilling showdown between 20 teams from the region. It will be conducted in two phases and last for more than a month, providing a long and wide competitive platform for the participants. Teams will initially contest in the League Stage, scheduled for May 1 to 27, where each week consists of five matchdays. Meanwhile, the Grand Finals will run from June 1 to 3, boasting the top 16 performers from the first stage.

PMPL Arabia 2023 Spring participants

The teams joining the competition will comprise 12 squads from the previous edition, two from the PMNC MEA Wildcard and three each from PMNC Iraq and PMNC Saudi Arabia.

Brute Force Conqueror Iraq Crash Gaming Gangster Esports Geekay Esports Ikurd Esports KSA Legends NASR Esports Nigma Galaxy Onyx Ravens Quest Esports R8 Esports Road To Glory Esports SLY Machine Team Falcons Team GQ The Only One Esports Triple Esports KSA Twisted Minds Vision Esports

These participants have been split into five groups of four squads each and will contest in the three-week league round. After this, the top 16 teams will be given a ticket to the Grand Finals.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Here comes the calendar of 2023 PMPL Arabia Spring!



Get ready to watch the exciting games and cheer for your favorite team!



Don't forget to WATCH LIVE from May 1st.



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMPL Here comes the calendar of 2023 PMPL Arabia Spring!Get ready to watch the exciting games and cheer for your favorite team!Don't forget to WATCH LIVE from May 1st. #PMPL ARABIA 🔥Here comes the calendar of 2023 PMPL Arabia Spring!Get ready to watch the exciting games and cheer for your favorite team!🎉🎉⏰Don't forget to WATCH LIVE from May 1st.#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMPL #PMPLARABIA https://t.co/vyeZgfawCR

Team Falcons will be among the best teams to follow in the upcoming PMPL. The squad conquered the previous edition in thumping fashion. They also proved themselves in the 2022 PUBG Mobile World Invitational, but the side then struggled poorly in the PMGC. Rased and Co. will hope to return to their ideal form to grab a respectable spot in the PMPL.

Nigma Galaxy has added Koops, a North American star, to their squad in February this year. Their team's performances have declined significantly in the 2022 Fall season, and they even stumbled in the Global Championship. Koops has grabbed several notable rewards in the past. He, alongside Freak and Rouf, aim to exhibit strong gameplay and raise the trophy in the Pro League Spring.

R8 Espots, another renowned team from MENA region, will be a contender for the crown this season. At PMGC 2022, they were one of the teams that had a horrible run and was eliminated in the initial stage. Twisted Minds, who has already taken their seat in the 2023 PMWI, will also hope to acquire a respectable position.

Poll : 0 votes