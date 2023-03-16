PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 North America Spring: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Spring North America kicks off on March 21, with 20 squads clashing to acquire a portion of the $100K prize pool. The competition has two phases: the three-week-long League Stage and the three-day Grand Finals.
The League Stage will be hosted from March 21 to April 9. The 20 squads will collide with each other in a Round Robin format, keeping their eyes on the 16 tickets to the Grand Finals. The second and final phase will take place from April 14 to 16 and consist of 18 nail-biting matches.
The winner will be awarded $9,000 in prize money, while the second and third ranked squads will take home $6,500 and $3,500, respectively. Each individual award winner will also get $3,000.
The best teams from the overall points table will also be provided seats in the PMPL Americas Championship 2023 Spring, which is scheduled from May 25 to 28. The top squad will receive a slot in the World Invitational Riyadh.
PUBG Mobile Pro League 2023 Spring North America teams
12 teams from the last iteration and 8 from the PUBG Mobile North America Cup have made it to the PMPL. It is important to note that a few organizations who were in the top 12 during the last edition have disbanded their roster. Hence, it is unclear which new teams have acquired those lineups and the slots in the event. There are some new names on the list.
- Angry Amateurs
- Golden Eagles
- Phoenix Esports
- The Chosen
- Bope Esports
- K19 Esports
- Puppeteer
- The Panthers
- Dope Slayers
- Excuse
- Men of Four
- Mezexis esports
- Skills of Mind
- Super Lazy Reflex
- Wallstreetbets
- Wanted Vigilantes
- Execute
- Nova Hyper
- Team Mobility
- Why K Gee
Popular North American org Knights was the winner of PMPL 2022 Fall. They released their players, Tensa, Koops, and Spec, in February this year and will not compete in the upcoming tournament. They had won a few notable events in the region.
Nova Esports NA, the runner-up of the Fall edition, has changed their name to Nova Hyper. The organization recently added GK1st and QZ to their North American PUBG Mobile lineup.
Star Gaming was in third place last season, and now their players have been signed by Dope Slayers. Aphelion Esports, who just missed out on the podium by coming fourth, has also disbanded their lineup. Execute, though, finished fifth last time and is gearing up for the upcoming PMPL.
The Panthers clinched the PUBG Mobile North America Cup, which was played in December last year. Golden Eagles and Bope Esports were the second and third best performers respectively in that event.