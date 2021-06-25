PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship 2021 day 1: Overall standings, MVP, highlights, and more

The first day of the PMPL EMEA Championship 2021 came to an end today. After an exciting battle of wits and skills across six maps of PUBG Mobile, FATE Esports emerged at the top of the leaderboards with 75 points and 34 kills.

Following them in second place was NAVI (Natus Vincere) with 66 points and 34 kills. The third place at the end of the day went to Conquerors Europe. The team secured 58 points with 19 kills.

PMPL EMEA Championship day 1 Map results

The EMEA Championship features a massive prize pool of $150,000. The top 16 qualified teams from Europe, Middle East, Africa, and CIS will battle for a total of 24 matches across 4 days to determine the champion.

PMPL EMEA Championship day 1 overall standings

PMPL EMEA Championship day 1 overall standings

The day started with the first two matches being played on Erangel and Sanhok. The chicken dinner in both these matches was secured by NAVI (Natus Vincere) with 18 and 11 kills to their name in their respective matches.

The team dominated the lobby, showcasing why they were dubbed the favorites. The team opened a huge gap between them and the other teams post the wins in these two matches.

PMPL EMEA Championship day 1 overall standings

The third match was played in Miramar. FATE Esports secured the win in this match with 13 kills. Following their display were Team 1218 in second place with 9 frags. The third place in this match went to Futbolist who accounted for a total of seven eliminations.

The fourth and fifth matches were played on Erangel and Sanhok. The victory in these matches was claimed by Conquerers EU and GUNZ Esport with seven and nine kills to their respective names.

The sixth and final match of the day was played in Miramar with the chicken dinner being secured by Next Ruya Gaming with 11 kills to their name.

World of Wonders managed to secure a second-place finish in this match with a single frag whereas Team Unique stood in third place with four eliminations.

PMPL EMEA Championship day 1 MVP

With 3 days and 18 matches to go, it would be interesting to witness which team ultimately secures the championship. The rest of the matches promise to be action-packed and will be a treat for the viewers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul