PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship 2021 day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The second day of the PMPL EMEA Championship ended today. After an enthralling day filled with action, NAVI aka Natus Vincere emerged at the top of the overall leaderboard in emphatic fashion with 159 points and 85 kills.

PMPL EMEA Championship day 2 map results

Following them in second place was Team 1218 with 128 points and 55 kills. Fate Esports secured the third spot at the end of the day with 110 points and 54 kills.

PMPL EMEA Championship day 2:-

The day started off with the first match being played on map Erangel

PMPL EMEA Championship overall standings after day 2

The chicken dinner in this match was secured by NASR Esports. The team played exceptionally well throughout the game and secured a total of 14 kills. Team 1218 finished behind them in second place with 11 kills, while Destiny secured third-place with a single frag.

PMPL EMEA Championship overall standings after day 2

The second match of the day was played on the desert map of Miramar. Team 1218 performed exceptionally well to secure a victory in this match with 13 kills. Rico Infinity team finished behind them in second place with four kills, while Destiny again secured a third-place finish with a single frag.

The third and fourth matches of the day were played on maps Sanhok and Erangel. The chicken dinner in these matches was claimed by Konina Power and Next Ruya Gaming with eight and 11 kills to their respective names. A series of consistent performances in these four matches saw Team 1218 gain the top spot in the overall leaderboard.

Next Rüya Gaming takes the final 3v3 and fourth match of the day on Erangel! 🍗



The fifth match of the day played on Miramar saw Natus Vincere come back to take their top spot. The team claimed victory in this match with a total of 15 kills. NASR Esports secured the second spot in this match with three kills while Next Ruya Gaming managed to hang on to third spot with three frags to their name.

The sixth and final match of the day was again played on Erangel. NAVI ended up winning the match again with 13 kills, further extending their lead. In second place was World of Wonders with 10 kills, while the third place was secured by Gunz Esport with four kills.

