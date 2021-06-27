PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship 2021 day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The third day of the PMPL EMEA Championship came to an end, and after an enthralling display of skill and nous by the 16 competing teams, Natus Vincere emerged at the top of the points table with a remarkable 252 points and 126 kills.

PMPL EMEA Championship day 3 map results

Following them in second place were FATE Esports with 214 points and 98 kills. Team 1218 managed to secure third-place at the end of the day with 192 points and 78 kills.

PMPL EMEA Championship day 3:-

PMPL EMEA Championship 2021 overall standings after day 3

The day began with the first match being played in Erangel. After a tumultuous battle, FATE Esports secured their victory with a whopping 17 kills. The team dominated the lobby and pushed themselves further up the overall leaderboards.

Konina Power finished second with nine kills while Destiny managed to hold onto third-place without any frag.

The second match, which took place in Sanhok, saw table-toppers NAVI return to capture their chicken dinner. They managed to snatch victory with their last remaining player pulling off an insane 1v2 in the final round. Team 1218 finished second in the match with four frags while Panda claimed third spot with seven kills.

The third and fourth matches saw Miramar and Erangel as battlegrounds. While Team 1218 won the former with six kills, NAVI stepped up to the plate with their victory and an amazing 15 kills in Erangel. With a chicken dinner, NAVI further extended their lead in the overall standings, gaining a tremendous 39 point lead over the second-placed Team 1218.

The fifth and penultimate match of the day played in Sanhok was won by FATE Esports with seven kills. The match saw NAVI finish second, securing five eliminations while Conqueror EU ended up third with a total of 11 kills.

The sixth and final match was played in Erangel with FATE Esports securing another win with six kills. Following them in second place were Gunz Esports who secured 11 eliminations while Team 1218 claimed third place with two frags.

With just one day left in the PMPL EMEA championship, top teams will be battling for the title while teams languishing at the bottom will try to redeem themselves and climb up in the rankings. The final six matches will be brimming with anticipation as viewers are on the edge of their seats.

